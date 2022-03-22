The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Woman killed in stabbing attack in Beersheba

This is the third stabbing this week | Two other victims are in critical condition

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 16:28

Updated: MARCH 22, 2022 16:52
The knife used in a stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Old City, March 6, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The knife used in a stabbing attack near Jerusalem's Old City, March 6, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A woman was killed in a suspected stabbing attack at a shopping center in Beersheba, with at least three other people injured in the attack, according to emergency services.

Two victims are in critical condition, while another is in moderate condition. Magen David Adom (MDA) is at the scene and police are searching the area. The attacker died after being neutralized by a passerby.

Police are searching for a possible second attacker.

This is the third stabbing this week.

On Sunday, two police officers were injured in a stabbing attack in east Jerusalem's Ras al-Amud neighborhood.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old man was stabbed and lightly wounded on Hebron Road near the First Station in Jerusalem.

This is a developing story.



