Prominent Shas Rabbi Shimon Ba'adani passes away at 95

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 08:28

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2023 09:06
Head of Torah and Life Yeshiva in Bnei Brak and Shas spiritual leader Rabbi Shimon Baadani passed away on Wednesday morning aged 95.

Baadani was admitted to the hospital at the end of November, and his condition deteriorated overnight.

Baadani was born in Hadera in 1928 to Yemenite parents who moved to what was then Palestine after World War I.

In 1972, Ba'adani was appointed head of the Bnei Brak Torah Sages council together with Rabbi Meir Maazuz, Rabbi Shlomo Mahfud, Rabbi Maasud Ben Shimon and Rabbi Michael Pahima.

When Shas was established in 1984, he was chosen to be on the spiritual leaders' council. During his time in the position, he greatly supported Shas's coalition cooperation with the Likud and backed Arye Deri in his bid for chairman against Rabbi Yitzhak Peretz.

Dozens of rabbis, yeshiva deans, and leaders from the haredi community, including Rabbi Shimon Baadani, a member of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, travelled to Radun and prayed first at the building which formerly housed the yeshiva of the Hafetz Haim, and then by his gravesite itself. (credit: DIRSHU)Dozens of rabbis, yeshiva deans, and leaders from the haredi community, including Rabbi Shimon Baadani, a member of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, travelled to Radun and prayed first at the building which formerly housed the yeshiva of the Hafetz Haim, and then by his gravesite itself. (credit: DIRSHU)

Politicians mourn the passing of a 'noble character'

"Together with the rest of the people of Israel, I am hurting over the passing of the elder of the Council of Torah Sages Rabbi Shimon Baadani z"l," said Jerusalem's Mayor Moshe Lion. "I had the privilege of his blessings and counsel over the last years, and his noble character was an important link in the chain of the defense of the Jewish people."

"The Jewish world is mourning and broken," said Housing Minister Yitzhak Golfknopf. "As an elder in the Torah Sages Council, the passing of Rabbi Baadani is a great loss. He stood like a fortress wall against those who tried to violate the purity of Shabbat."

"I was very sorry to hear about the passing of the elder of the Torah Sages Rabbi Shimon Baadani," wrote MK Gideon Sa'ar on Twitter. "Rabbi Baadani dedicated his life to Torah, learning it and passing it on. I had the privilege of knowing him  and having meetings with him over the years in which I saw a great love of Israel."



