The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Execution of Iranian protester suspended for retrial

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 17:37

The execution of Iranian protester Mohamad Broghani was suspended during a retrial of his case on Wednesday, according to Tasnim News Agency.

On Sunday night, protesters gathered at the Rajaei-Shahr Prison in Karaj after reports spread that protesters Mohammad Ghobadlu and Broghani had been transferred to solitary confinement ahead of their planned execution.

According to the Twitter account 1500tasvir, which shares footage of the protests, protesters Ghobadlu and Broghani were transferred to solitary confinement on Sunday evening, raising concerns that they were at imminent risk of execution.

Britain urges release of dual national Akbari jailed in Iran
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 05:50 PM
3 Neturei Karta members investigated after meeting with Islamic Jihad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 05:44 PM
US extends COVID-19 public health emergency status - CNBC
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 05:43 PM
New protests loom in Brazil, top court orders prevention of roadblocks
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 04:26 PM
Israeli bill to revoke citizenship for 'pay-for-slay' terrorists passes
By MICHAEL STARR
01/11/2023 04:25 PM
Palestinian dies from wounds sustained during clash with IDF - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 04:24 PM
Netanyahu speaks with Dutch, Indian PMs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 03:48 PM
Pakistan and Iran say they will increase military cooperation
By ARSHAD MEHMOOD/THE MEDIA LINE
01/11/2023 03:47 PM
Putin: Situation in annexed areas of Ukraine 'difficult'
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 02:43 PM
Shots fired toward Border Police base near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 02:18 PM
Maximum number of prisoner in Israel to rise - Ben-Gvir
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 11:38 AM
Man with knife wounds six people at Gare du Nord station, Paris
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 09:20 AM
Israel Police investigating stun grenade thrown at Prison Service
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 08:25 AM
Teen charged with attempted murder in New Year Eve attack in New York
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 06:20 AM
US Patriot training confirms participation in Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 04:23 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by