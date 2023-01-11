Execution of Iranian protester suspended for retrial

The execution of Iranian protester Mohamad Broghani was suspended during a retrial of his case on Wednesday, according to Tasnim News Agency.

On Sunday night, protesters gathered at the Rajaei-Shahr Prison in Karaj after reports spread that protesters Mohammad Ghobadlu and Broghani had been transferred to solitary confinement ahead of their planned execution.

According to the Twitter account 1500tasvir, which shares footage of the protests, protesters Ghobadlu and Broghani were transferred to solitary confinement on Sunday evening, raising concerns that they were at imminent risk of execution.