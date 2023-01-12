The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Neturei Karta member arrested for Jenin visit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 15:29

Updated: JANUARY 12, 2023 15:30

A member of the extremist Neturei Karta group who recently met with Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in Jenin was arrested on Wednesday night, Israel Police announced on Thursday.

The member, a 38-year-old from central Israel, was arrested on suspicion of supporting and identifying with a terrorist organization, as well as on suspicion of violating a general's order, in that, according to the suspicion, he entered Area A, which is forbidden to Israelis.

Police intend to request that his arrest be extended.

Iranian FM Amirabdollahian to visit Beirut on Thursday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 04:12 PM
IRNA says British-Iranian Akbari played role in killing of top scientist
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 12:38 PM
Man in his 20s arrested for suspected sexual abuse of 12-year-old sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 11:57 AM
Israeli security forces arrest Lions' Den member suspected of shootings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 10:48 AM
Five Israelis injured in jeep accident in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 10:09 AM
China's climate envoy Xie meets with US counterpart Kerry
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 09:57 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Chilean city of Coquimbo -EMSC
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 08:37 AM
IDF soldier shot during training, in moderate condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 01:15 AM
Shot fired at IDF guard post, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 11:37 PM
IDF to demolish home of terrorist who murdered Shalom Sofer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 10:44 PM
Netanyahu on judicial reform: You all need to calm down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 08:35 PM
COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases, WHO says
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 07:42 PM
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 06:50 PM
Britain urges release of dual national Akbari jailed in Iran
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 05:50 PM
3 Neturei Karta members investigated after meeting with Islamic Jihad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 05:44 PM
