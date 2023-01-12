Neturei Karta member arrested for Jenin visit

A member of the extremist Neturei Karta group who recently met with Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in Jenin was arrested on Wednesday night, Israel Police announced on Thursday.

The member, a 38-year-old from central Israel, was arrested on suspicion of supporting and identifying with a terrorist organization, as well as on suspicion of violating a general's order, in that, according to the suspicion, he entered Area A, which is forbidden to Israelis.

Police intend to request that his arrest be extended.