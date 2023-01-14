Two men killed in clashes with IDF near Jenin

Two young men were killed on Friday night in clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin, Hebrew media reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The two men, aged 23 and 24, were killed by gunfire in the village of Jaba' south of Jenin.

The two men were reportedly opened fire from a passing vehicle on Israeli forces, to which they returned fire, according to Ynet.

After searching the vehicle, Israeli forces located and confiscated an M-16 type weapon.

There were no Israeli casualties in the attack, Ynet reported.

IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Kiryat Bialik

Another incident occurred in Kiryat Bialik the same night, where a man was stabbed to death during a fight.

Maariv Online contributed to this report.