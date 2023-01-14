The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Two men killed in clashes with IDF near Jenin

Another incident occurred in Kiryat Bialik the same night, where a man was stabbed to death during a fight.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 14, 2023 08:44

Updated: JANUARY 14, 2023 09:17
IDF operates in West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, December 1, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Two young men were killed on Friday night in clashes with Israeli forces near Jenin, Hebrew media reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The two men, aged 23 and 24, were killed by gunfire in the village of Jaba' south of Jenin.

The two men were reportedly opened fire from a passing vehicle on Israeli forces, to which they returned fire, according to Ynet.

After searching the vehicle, Israeli forces located and confiscated an M-16 type weapon.

There were no Israeli casualties in the attack, Ynet reported.

IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Kiryat Bialik

Another incident occurred in Kiryat Bialik the same night, where a man was stabbed to death during a fight.

Maariv Online contributed to this report.



