Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv - officials

A missile hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv this morning in Kyiv, residents are warned to stay in shelters.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 14, 2023 10:04

Updated: JANUARY 14, 2023 10:31
DEBRIS FLIES during a Russian drone strike, with what local authorities said was Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 17. (photo credit: Roman Petushkov/Reuters)
DEBRIS FLIES during a Russian drone strike, with what local authorities said was Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 17.
(photo credit: Roman Petushkov/Reuters)

A Russian missile attack hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and other officials said.

Reuters journalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air raid siren sounded in Kyiv. Officials told residents to take shelter.

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being checked," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being checked,"

Kyrlylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office

Kyiv's military administration said an infrastructure facility had been hit, but did not say which.

"Explosions in Dniprovskiy district. All agencies heading to the site. Stay in your shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Local residents gather near a residential building as a critical power infrastructure object burns after a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH/FILE PHOTO)Local residents gather near a residential building as a critical power infrastructure object burns after a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH/FILE PHOTO)

He said the debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water as winter bites



