UK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, PM Sunak tells Zelensky

The United Kingdom is considering sending their biggest tank to Ukraine to help thwart the Russian invasion

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 14, 2023 13:37

Updated: JANUARY 14, 2023 14:03
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near captured Russian tanks with installed Ukrainian flags, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
A Ukrainian serviceman walks near captured Russian tanks with installed Ukrainian flags, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined Britain's ambition to send some of its main battle tanks to Ukraine along with additional artillery support during a phone call on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sunak's office said.

"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for Sunak said.

"The prime minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems."

There have been a number of media reports suggesting that Britain was in discussions with Ukraine to deliver the Challengers, the British Army's main battle tank, to help the country fight invading Russian forces.

However, the British government has repeatedly said no final decision had been taken.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak exiting 10 Downing Street on December 14, 2022. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak exiting 10 Downing Street on December 14, 2022. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

"The prime minister and President Zelensky welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland’s offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks," Sunak's spokesperson said.

"The prime minister stressed that he and the whole UK government would be working intensively with international partners to deliver rapidly the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace."



