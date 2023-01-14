Ahead of massive anti-government protests scheduled Saturday evening across Israel, the Black Flags Movement issued a statement vowing to fight against "[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's coup d'etat.

"The Jewish people will not give up their freedom for the tyranny of Bibism," the statement read. "Netanyahu's dangerous actions carried out through Justice Minister Yariv Levin are putting the Zionist vision at risk."

The protest group further called on Israel Police officials to "act sharply against provocateurs who will be planted by the fascist camp.

"Ensure a democratic protest - we are also fighting for you and your families," it added.