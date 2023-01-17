The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Biden receives letter from jailed Iranian American -White House

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 21:47

The White House said on Tuesday it had received a letter to President Joe Biden from Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for more than seven years on spying charges, and called Iran's use of detention as political leverage "outrageous."

"We remain committed to securing his freedom and the US government is continuing to work to bring him home along with US citizens who are wrongfully detained in Iran...Iran's use of wrongful detention as political leverage is outrageous," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

IDF arrests five who illegally crossed Syrian border into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 10:09 PM
A-G to High Court: Netanyahu must work to prevent conflict of interest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 09:27 PM
Knesset committee prepares Norwegian Law expansion for final approval
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 09:09 PM
Two High Court justices to run for presidency after Hayut's retirement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 08:02 PM
German police detain Greta Thunberg in German coal village protests
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 07:24 PM
US fines Virgin Atlantic $1.05 million for flying over Iraq
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 05:44 PM
8-year-old in Israel critically injured in Umm el-Fahm car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 05:03 PM
Ben-Gvir, Israel Police plan for incoming terrorist's release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 03:48 PM
US restricts visas for 25 people for undermining democracy in Belarus
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 03:20 PM
Britain promises new law to ban conversion therapy targeting LGBT people
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 02:51 PM
Iran arrests German for taking photos of 'oil centers', Jam-e Jam report
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 12:17 PM
Russia's spy chief says meeting with CIA's Burns is possible
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:04 AM
Shots fired towards bus in West Bank, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 11:03 AM
Chinese foreign ministry would 'welcome' US Secretary Blinken visit
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 09:51 AM
Russian-installed authorities say they are in control of Soledar
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 09:15 AM
