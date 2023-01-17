Biden receives letter from jailed Iranian American -White House

The White House said on Tuesday it had received a letter to President Joe Biden from Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for more than seven years on spying charges, and called Iran's use of detention as political leverage "outrageous."

"We remain committed to securing his freedom and the US government is continuing to work to bring him home along with US citizens who are wrongfully detained in Iran...Iran's use of wrongful detention as political leverage is outrageous," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.