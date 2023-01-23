The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Moshe Gafni drafts bill to ban hametz food in Israeli hospitals

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 19:14

United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni submitted a bill on Monday evening that would ban Israelis from bringing hametz food into Israeli public hospitals during Passover, Israeli media reported.

The right to eat hametz food in hospitals during the Jewish holiday, which was reinforced in two High Court rulings issued in 2020 and 2021, was the focus of a publicized spat in the former coalition between then-health minister Nitzan Horowitz and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, who served as coalition whip, during last year's Passover.

MK Yoel Razbozov, former minister, announces retirement from politics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2023 07:23 PM
US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions -Treasury Dept website
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 05:30 PM
Shas announces replacements for Deri for health, interior ministers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2023 04:01 PM
Former Wagner commander will not be deported to Russia, says lawyer
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 03:57 PM
Jerusalem's Hadassah hospitals launch two police stations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2023 03:39 PM
Hungary will not block EU move to provide more military aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 03:08 PM
Unemployment in Israel rose slightly in December '22
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/23/2023 01:59 PM
Lavrov: The longer Ukraine rejects peace talks, the harder it becomes
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 12:52 PM
Kremlin declines to say if Putin will seek re-election in 2024
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 11:36 AM
EU foreign ministers to host Palestinian PM as they seek better ties
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/23/2023 10:34 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 14 Palestinians arrested for terror activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2023 09:24 AM
Moscow: No prospects for US-Russia meeting on nuclear treaty
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 08:59 AM
Medical services across Israel begin 24-hour strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2023 07:08 AM
Country-wide power breakdown in Pakistan after fault in national grid
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 06:32 AM
Head of Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk says visited Soledar
By REUTERS
01/23/2023 05:58 AM
