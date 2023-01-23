Moshe Gafni drafts bill to ban hametz food in Israeli hospitals

United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni submitted a bill on Monday evening that would ban Israelis from bringing hametz food into Israeli public hospitals during Passover, Israeli media reported.

The right to eat hametz food in hospitals during the Jewish holiday, which was reinforced in two High Court rulings issued in 2020 and 2021, was the focus of a publicized spat in the former coalition between then-health minister Nitzan Horowitz and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, who served as coalition whip, during last year's Passover.