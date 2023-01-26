IDF shoots down two rockets fired into Israel from Gaza

The IDF shot down two rockets fired from Gaza toward Ashkelon and Gaza border communities on Thursday evening following an IDF raid in Jenin which resulted in 9 Palestinian deaths.

The alert was activated in the Zikim settlement area, Kibbutz Carmia and in the city of Ashkelon.

Initial reports in Ashkelon and Gaza border communities say that several rockets were shot down by Iron Dome.

The launch came amid a Thursday IDF operation at the Jenin refugee camp that thwarted a terror attack and left nine Palestinians killed.

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli raid in Jenin in the West Bank January 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

The operation was a joint one involving the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the IDF and the police where the IDF attempted to thwart planned terror attacks as well as to capture at least three known Islamic Jihad terrorists.

According to a senior IDF official – besides the many Palestinians who opened fire on the IDF – there were several hundred, if not a couple thousand, Palestinians involved in public disorder. IDF forces were reportedly attacked with improvised explosives and Molotov cocktails.

IDF sources also said they were looking into reports that at least one elderly Palestinian female civilian had been accidentally killed during the extended firefight, though they noted significant restraint by the IDF and very few casualties considering the chaotic circumstances.

The fallout from the operation could have global implications with all of the major Palestinian groups threatening various responses and Egypt trying to step in to prevent escalation into a larger war.

Fear of escalation

A senior IDF officer said in a press briefing earlier on Thursday that they were prepared for an escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip in response to Thursday's raid.

"I expect the response to Hamas to be disproportionate. The dangerous precedent of connecting the events between the West Bank and Gaza is a strategic danger to the State of Israel," MK Almog Cohen said shortly after the missile strikes from Gaza.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland shared the senior IDF officer's sentiment, saying “I am deeply alarmed and saddened by the continuing cycle of violence in the occupied West Bank. The deaths today of nine Palestinians, including militants and one woman, during an Israeli arrest operation in Jenin is another stark example."

"Since the beginning of this year, we are continuing to witness high levels of violence and other negative trends that characterized 2022... I urge and remain actively engaged with Israeli and Palestinian authorities to de-escalate tensions, restore calm, and avoid further conflict,” Wennesland declared.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.