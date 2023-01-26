Several killed in West Bank clashes, Palestinians shoot down IDF drone

Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday shot down an IDF drone, according to video footage being shared on Arab social media channels.

The incident occurred around the same time that the IDF was in an altercation with Palestinians there to thwart what it said would have been "a large terror attack."

Differing reports were estimating anywhere between three and eight Palestinians killed in the battle.

Palestinians strike down Israeli drone

The video of the drone being shot down shows it hovering above the refugee camp at around a height of 70-100 feet.

WATCH: Palestinians shooting down IDF drone over Jenin refugee camp in intense altercation this morning: pic.twitter.com/79ZU2zgszK — Yonah Jeremy Bob (@jeremybob1) January 26, 2023

Several failed attempts to shoot it down can be heard in the background until after an additional shot, the drone suddenly falls straight down out of the sky and crashes into the ground.

The IDF has issued multiple evolving updates about the situation.

This is a developing story.