China calls Washington a 'bully' at WTO trade disputes meeting

China strongly criticised its trade rival the United States at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and a "rule breaker".

China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang was speaking at a WTO meeting on trade disputes where he also said that Washington had informed it of its intention to appeal a recent WTO ruling which found that US metal tariffs breached global rules.

"These troubling behaviours of the US have clearly depicted an image of the US as a unilateral bully, a rule breaker, and a supply chain disruptor," he said, according to a copy of his speech obtained by Reuters.