US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Abbas. He reiterated the US stand against settlement expansion.

Abbas took this moment to blame Israel for the escalation of violence in the West Bank.

Abbas said in a statement "We are now ready to work with the US administration and the international community to restore political dialog in order to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."