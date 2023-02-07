Angered at the government’s continual foot-dragging over the razing of the West Bank illegal Bedouin herding village of Khan al-Ahmar, the High Court of Justice set a May 1 hearing date and gave the state until April 2 to submit their position in advance.

It also fined the state NIS 20,000 for failing to meet its submission dates nine times since the original petition was filed in 2019 by the right-wing NGO Regavim.

At each point, the government had explained that it needed an additional delay. It had largely blamed the failure to submit on the protracted election process and the lack of a government in power long enough to formulate a plan with respect to the fate of the small community of huts and shacks perched above Route 1.

ICC: Razing of Khan al-Ahmar could be a war crime

But the issue has not only been technical. The government has been under pressure from the international community not to raze the village.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen in a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 29, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The International Criminal Court’s former chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda issued a statement already in 2018, warning that the forced relocation of the village could be considered a war crime.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had told reporters in Paris that he preferred to secure the agreement of the Jahalin Abu Dahuk clan that resides to relocate, a step they have publicly opposed.

Regavim had initially turned to the court after Netanyahu, during his previous tenure in government had not acted on a High Court ruling that the government could relocate the village if it so desired.

The justices, however, in their statements have expressed their opinion that the village, which is near the Kfar Adumim settlement, should be taken down.

They had ordered the state to submit a plan to raze the village on February 1, but the government had asked to delay the matter until June.

High Court 'uncomfortable' with state's conduct over Khan al-Akhmar

High Court Justice Noam Sohlberg expressed his frustration in his ruling that particularly granted the request but let the state know that the case would move forward irrespective of whether it met the April 2 date.

“We have repeatedly expressed our displeasure with the 'foot-dragging,’” he wrote.

“Suffice it to say” that the court is not “comfortable with the state’s conduct of the state’s” contradictory conduct.

On one hand, it has repeatedly affirmed its intention to relocate the village, but then its conduct has shown that it is comfortable with allowing Khan al-Ahmar to remain in its current location, Sohlbert wrote.

The state has banked on the court’s unwilling acquiescence to this situation in which it repeatedly seeks to delay the matter, he said.