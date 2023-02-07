The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China declined US request for phone call between defense chiefs -Pentagon

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 23:47

China has declined a US request for a phone call between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Pentagon submitted the request for a secure call on Saturday, immediately after shooting down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the PRC (China) has declined our request. Our commitment to open lines of communication will continue," Ryder said.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 4.8, 3.5 felt in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2023 11:44 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits east of Netanya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2023 11:23 PM
IDF Lt.-Col. indicted for indecent acts against female soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2023 09:36 PM
US sanctions Russian oligarch's associate over sanctions evasion
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 09:30 PM
IDF sending 230-person field hospital to Turkey, expanding Israeli aid
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
02/07/2023 08:55 PM
Russia says Karabakh ceasefire violated - TASS
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 07:54 PM
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 07:26 PM
IsraAID disaster assessment team lands in Turkey
By MICHAEL STARR
02/07/2023 06:34 PM
Gas explosion kills five people in Russia
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 05:55 PM
UK Jews purchase emergency system to help Israelis with earthquakes
By ZVIKA KLEIN
02/07/2023 03:54 PM
Islamic Jihad says member was killed in Jericho clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2023 03:21 PM
Uniforms, ammunition stolen from Border Police office in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2023 03:17 PM
55 Palestinians among the dead in Syria, Turkey earthquake
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2023 02:01 PM
Turkey, Syria earthquake: Thousands of children may have died - UNICEF
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 12:26 PM
Finnish president hopes Sweden, Finland can join NATO soon
By REUTERS
02/07/2023 12:09 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by