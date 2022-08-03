Taiwan, US, Russia, Israel - what is Israel's position? - analysis

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, igniting a global crisis.

The invasion was far from Israel and had nothing to do with Israel or the Jews. True, there are sizable Jewish populations in both countries, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish, but this was a crisis that Israel, beyond supporting the US and the West in their condemnation of Russia for the unprovoked attack, could have stayed far away from.

It chose not to.

Instead, then prime minister Naftali Bennett pushed Israel to the front of the action and offered Jerusalem’s good offices as a mediator.

Forget that Israel has no experience in mediating this type of global crisis, nor did it have any leverage over the Russians or Ukrainians to speak off — something generally a prerequisite for successful mediation. What it did have was good relations with both countries, and Bennett had an open and good line of communication with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russia President Vladimir Putin meeting, October 22, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Israel could have stayed completely out of that global crisis but opted to get involved. Its mediation efforts led nowhere, but the country is no worse off for trying.

Will the past repeat itself?

Fast forward six months and the world is on the precipice of yet another global crisis. This one was precipitated by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit on Wednesday to Taiwan. China is threatening military steps in response, and Washington is advising them not to do anything rash.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu before boarding a plane at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. (credit: TAIWAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In the spirit of Israel’s efforts to mediate the last global crisis in February, there may be some in Jerusalem who think that because Israel has excellent relations with the US, and good relations with both China and Taiwan, it might have something to offer in terms of lowering the tension.

If anyone is harboring any such ideas, former ambassador to China Matan Vilnai, currently the president of the recently opened China International University in Israel (UIBE) in Petah Tikvah, has one piece of advice: Don’t.

Don’t get involved, he said. This isn't Israel's fight, it has nothing to do with Israel, it is part of the complicated US-Sino relationship, stay out of it — as far out of it as possible.

Which, of course, makes perfect sense. While there are potential consequences for Israel in the Russian-Ukrainian war — both because of Russia’s dominant presence in Syria and because of the large Jewish community in Russia — Vilnai said the US-China crisis over Taiwan has no ramifications for Israel.

“We are outside the picture,” he said. “This is a complicated issue between the Chinese and the US. It is not connected to us.”

Vilnai said that despite China’s bellicose threats, it is unlikely that Beijing will take any military action as a result of Pelosi’s visit.

The Chinese, who view Taiwan as a renegade province that they hope to eventually bring under their control, “are doing what they think they need to [as a result of the Pelosi visit], but will not go to war over this..” Vilnai said the Chinese will stretch the rope as far as they can without pulling it apart, “to show everyone how they relate to Taiwan so that tomorrow there will be no other high-profile visits.”

Vilnai, who served as Israel’s ambassador to China for over four years, said that the country’s leaders are “responsible” and well understand the significance of a military confrontation. While the Cold War in Europe ended with the fall of the Soviet Union, it did not end in East Asia, and what is currently transpiring there is a reminder of that.

Where does Israel's position leave Taiwan?

Israel, like the US and all but 14 countries in the world, does not have full diplomatic ties with Taipei, and Taiwan is represented in Israel through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv.

Ya-Ping (Abby) Lee, the representative of that office, said that Pelosi’s visit was important for her country because it was a “reassurance of the bipartisan and rock-solid US support not only for Taiwan but for global democracy as a whole.”

Asked what position Taiwan would like Israel to take right now, Lee said it was important for all democracies to “stand together” against the threats of authoritarian regimes, and that “international support is very important” for Taipei.

“We would like to see all the democracies standing in unity during this difficult time — all the fellow democracies should stand together,” she said.

As to whether Taipei is expecting some public comment or statement of support from Israel, she replied: “I would leave it for the Israeli government to decide. But we know that solidarity among fellow democracies is very critical at this moment.”

Lee said that the only thing keeping China at bay is Taiwan’s “enhanced defense capabilities and growing international support.”

Taiwan accounts for the manufacture of some 86% of the world's computer chips, and 92% of the advanced semiconductors, something which Lee said gives the country a “silicon shield.”

China, which on Tuesday banned the import of some 1,000 food imports from Taiwan in apparent retaliation for the Pelosi visit, gets a good share of its semiconductors from Taiwan, and if that supply would dry up, the Chinese economy would be crippled. According to Vilnai, about ½ of Israel's exports to China, which last year amounted to $4.3 billion, are computer chips manufactured at the Intel plant in Kiryat Gat.

Both Israel and Taiwan, Lee said, “are students of survival who need to do good homework regarding threats that unfriendly countries bring to us.” She said that Israel's story is “very admirable,” and what Taipei has learned from Israel is that “you should never bow to pressure and should keep strong defensive capabilities.”

Asked what lesson Israel stands to learn from the current crisis, Lee replied, “I would say that international support is very important, and how democracies standing in unity is also very important.”

Reminded that many in Israel believe that if push comes to shove, the country can only rely only on itself, not on international support, she said, “Of course, your self-capability is very important, but international support is very important, too.”