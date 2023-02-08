The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel hit with 3.3 earthquake centered in southern West Bank

The earthquake's hypocenter was located some 20 km. southeast of the West Bank city of Ariel, in the Jordan Valley.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 17:14

Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2023 17:38
Vehicles drive along a road in the Jordan Valley (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Vehicles drive along a road in the Jordan Valley
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale was felt across Israel on Wednesday afternoon, the Geological Survey of Israel's Seismology and Earthquakes division confirmed.

The earthquake was reportedly felt by many Israeli citizens across the state, who shared their experience on social media prior to the Geological Survey of Israel's confirmation.

The earthquake's hypocenter was located some 20 km. southeast of the West Bank city of Ariel, in the Jordan Valley. It occurred at 4:58 p.m., the division said.

Earthquakes reach Israel as Middle East rocked

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center confirmed late on Tuesday night that two earthquakes of magnitude 4.8 and 3.2 respectively, which occurred in central Turkey, were also felt in Israel and the West Bank.

On Monday, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake that also originated in Turkey was felt across Israel.

A man stands in front of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN) A man stands in front of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN)

Israel's earthquake alarm systems were not triggered by the earthquake, the IDF's Home Front Command told Maariv, due to the earthquake not posing a threat to citizens.

No casualties were reported in the incident. These low-intensity earthquakes occurred against the backdrop of devastating earthquakes that shattered southeastern Turkey and Syria.



Tags West Bank earthquake earthquake in israel natural disaster
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by