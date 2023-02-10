Former US Vice President Mike Pence and former national security adviser Robert O'Brien have been subpoenaed by the special counsel leading probes into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, according to media reports on Thursday.

Pence was issued a subpoena by special counsel Jack Smith, though the nature of the request was not immediately known, ABC News reported, citing sources. The action follows months of negotiations involving federal prosecutors and Pence's lawyers.

O’Brien has been asserting executive privilege in declining to provide some of the information that prosecutors are seeking from him, according to CNN.

Pence's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Smith's office declined to comment on both reports from CNN and ABC.