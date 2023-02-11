Palestinian shot and killed by settlers near Salfit

The 27-year-old Palestinian Mithqal Suleiman Abdelhalim Rayan was killed after being shot in the head during violent clashes between Palestinians and settlers near the village of Karawat Bani Hassan, next to the northern West Bank town of Salfit, according to Palestinian Media.

Reportedly the clashes erupted in the area between the Palestinian village and the Jewish settlement of Havot Yair, after a dispute over the ownership of land.

The settlers claim that the shooting occurred after one of them was injured by fireworks that were fired at them from the Palestinian side, N12 reported.