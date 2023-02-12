The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel security cabinet approves legalization of nine new settlements

The ministers took that step, despite clear objections from the United States, in the aftermath of Jerusalem’s terror attack at a bus stop

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 22:16

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 22:49
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on February 12, 2023. (photo credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on February 12, 2023.
(photo credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)

In an exceptionally rare move, the security cabinet approved the authorization of nine independent settlements based on communities that had been illegal outposts.

The ministers took that step, despite clear objections from the United States to such actions, in the aftermath of Jerusalem’s terror attack at a bus stop on Friday that claimed three lives, including two children.

The nine new settlements will be formed from the following outposts: Avigayil, Beit Hogla, Givat Harel, Givat Ha-Roeh, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malchai HaShalom, Asa-el, Sde Boaz and Shaharit.

Security increased in Jerusalem following terror attacks

With respect to steps needed to halt terror activity, police and security forces were increased in Jerusalem as was the operational activity of the police against instigators and supporters of terrorism.

Security forces will act in a targeted manner against the perpetrators of terrorism, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he emphasized that there will be no collective punishment.

Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prior to the security cabinet meeting earlier in the day, he said that the “the appropriate answer to terrorism is to strike it hard – and deepen our roots in our country even more.”



