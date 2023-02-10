The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
6-year-old killed in Jerusalem terror attack, several injured

MDA reported 6 total casualties after arriving on the scene, including four in critical condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 13:35

Updated: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 14:21
Suspected terror attack in the Ramon neighborhood of Jerusalem, February 10, 2023. (photo credit: ANNA RAIBA BARSKY/MAARIV)
Suspected terror attack in the Ramon neighborhood of Jerusalem, February 10, 2023.
(photo credit: ANNA RAIBA BARSKY/MAARIV)

The MDA spokesperson reported that the emergency responders received a call on the 101 hotline at 1:27 pm on Friday about a vehicle hitting several pedestrians at a bus stop on the corner of Golda Meir Ave. and Binyamin Mintz in Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood.

Medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment before evacuating injured individuals to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Hospitals. 

MDA reported 6 total casualties after arriving on the scene, including two children in critical condition, two adults in critical condition and two other adults in moderate condition. 

"When we arrived at the scene, the sight was shocking. We saw a car near the bus station after it hit pedestrians who were waiting at the station," said MDA medic Shraga Rosenthal. "We saw 6 victims lying next to each other. Among them, 2 children about 6 years old who were unconscious with severe multi-system injuries. A man about 27 years old and a man about 30 years old were unconscious And 2 more victims who are fully conscious with injuries to their limbs. We gave them initial medical treatment and performed CPR on both children. This is a very serious incident."

Dovi Weisenstern, head of ZAKA, said: 

"This is a very difficult scene, a terrorist who violently rammed into a bus station where there were many families. When I arrived at the scene, I saw a lot of commotion, difficult scenes of people and children dressed in Shabbat clothes lying near the station suffering from serious injuries. Cries for help from all sides. The medical teams quickly evacuated the victims with varying degrees of injury to the hospital. Unfortunately, at the scene of the attack, one wounded person was pronounced dead.

"The terrorist was neutralized and eliminated on the spot. Once again, we are dealing with a serious incident of injury to innocents, a brutal attack on Friday afternoon against civilians who were waiting at a bus stop."

This is a developing story.



Tags Jerusalem Terrorism Injury
