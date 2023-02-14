The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US considers sending seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 19:49

The US military is considering sending Ukraine thousands of seized weapons and more than a million rounds of ammunition once bound for Iran-backed fighters in Yemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

US officials said they are looking at sending Ukraine more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small arms ammunition, a small number of antitank missiles, and more than 7,000 proximity fuses seized in recent months off the Yemen coast from smugglers suspected of working for Iran, according to the report.

Israel's President Herzog meets with Lapid to discuss judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 07:47 PM
President Erdogan says Turkey's earthquakes were 'as big as atomic bombs'
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 07:44 PM
Baby smashes through rear car window after four-story fall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 07:38 PM
Nearly 9 million Syrians affected by last week's earthquake - UN
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 05:53 PM
Israel Police extends Palestinian teen terrorists' detention
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
02/14/2023 05:51 PM
First UN aid convoy passes into northwest Syria
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 05:41 PM
Swiss police cordon off parliament in Bern due to suspicious car, man
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 05:18 PM
Swiss police cordon off parliament in capital Bern due to suspicious car
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 05:03 PM
Israel suspects cyber company violated corruption laws
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 05:02 PM
Romania detects suspicious weather balloon in its airspace, ministry says
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 04:28 PM
Knesset subcommittee extends Eilat-Ashkelon pipeline confidentiality
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 04:12 PM
Japan Defense Ministry 'strongly suspects' Chinese surveillance balloons
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 04:00 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hits Romania
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 03:42 PM
Norway to send 8 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/14/2023 01:37 PM
Israeli gets attacked in east Jerusalem's Kalandiya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2023 11:08 AM
