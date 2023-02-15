The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US lawmakers want terrorist designation for Russia's Wagner Group

By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 15, 2023 21:11

A group of Democratic and Republican senators said on Wednesday they would try again to pass legislation that would require the State Department to designate Russian mercenary company Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

Led by Democrat Ben Cardin and Republican Roger Wicker, the senators said they had reintroduced the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) act - which was introduced but not passed before the end of the previous Congress - seeking to hold Wagner accountable for human rights violations by adding it to the FTO blacklist.

Cardin and Wicker are co-chairs of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, a government agency that promotes human rights.

Washington has been targeting Wagner for some time.

The Treasury Department last month designated Wagner, which is fighting on the Russian side in some of the most intense battles of the Ukraine war, as a transnational criminal organization responsible for widespread human rights abuses.

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Samar, Philippines region
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 08:34 PM
Biden's China adviser Rosenberger leaving, unrelated to balloon
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 08:29 PM
Operation Olive Branch medical team returns home to Israel
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/15/2023 08:12 PM
IDF set to demolish terrorist's home in Hebron
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/15/2023 08:10 PM
Ukraine says Russians mounting constant attacks, situation is tense
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 07:39 PM
Buffalo mass shooting gunman sentenced to life without parole
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 07:09 PM
WHO says it asked Syria's Assad to open border crossings
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 05:50 PM
Police arrest Jerusalem ramming attack terrorist's relative
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
02/15/2023 05:47 PM
Six Russian balloons spotted over Kyiv, most shot down - officials
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 05:27 PM
National Insurance Institute aims to improve after withholding pension
By MATAN VASSERMAN/MAARIV
02/15/2023 05:11 PM
EU drugs regulator expects to implement annual COVID shots
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 04:02 PM
At least 39 migrants dead in Panama after bus crash
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 03:36 PM
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 03:06 PM
UK and European powers send Ukraine military aid through global fund
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 02:44 PM
NATO will bolster protection of vital undersea infrastructure
By REUTERS
02/15/2023 02:15 PM
