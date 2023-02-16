The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
One shot dead, three wounded in Texas mall shooting

One suspect was in custody and police were looking for another possible suspect, police spokesman Robert Gomez said.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 04:07

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 04:34
Law enforcement members gather outside the Cielo Vista Mall after a shooting, in El Paso, Texas, US, February 15, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ)
Law enforcement members gather outside the Cielo Vista Mall after a shooting, in El Paso, Texas, US, February 15, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ)

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall on Wednesday, police said.

One suspect was in custody and police were looking for another possible suspect, police spokesman Robert Gomez told reporters. The motive remained unknown.

"It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared. Like I said, there were shots fired in the mall. It does cause panic," Gomez said.

Police called it an active scene and asked the public to avoid the area.

An ambulance arrives as law enforcement officials stand outside the Cielo Vista Mall, after the police said that they were responding to shots that were fired inside the food court of the mall, in El Paso, Texas, US, February 15, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (credit: TWITTER/@ThatVatoJaime/VIA REUTERS)An ambulance arrives as law enforcement officials stand outside the Cielo Vista Mall, after the police said that they were responding to shots that were fired inside the food court of the mall, in El Paso, Texas, US, February 15, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (credit: TWITTER/@ThatVatoJaime/VIA REUTERS)

News video showed the parking lot filling with patrol cars, their lights flashing.

“Units are clearing the mall. They are gathering witnesses. This is a large scene as it being a mall, so it's going to take time.”

El Paso Police Dept. spokesman Robert Gomez

"Units are clearing the mall. They are gathering witnesses. This is a large scene as it being a mall, so it's going to take time," Gomez said, adding he had no information on the condition of the wounded.

2019 El Paso Walmart shooting

The Cielo Vista mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019. A week ago, a Texas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes in that massacre in a plea deal that spared him a federal death sentence. But he still faces the death penalty in a separate state prosecution.



