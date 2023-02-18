The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU aims to team up with defense industry to speed up ammunition output

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 12:25

The European Union aims to join forces with the bloc's defense industry to speed up and scale up the production of ammunition badly needed on the battlefield in Ukraine and to replenish military stocks at home, its chief said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested the bloc should do what it did during the pandemic to prepare for the large-scale production of a COVID vaccine.

"We could think of, for example, advanced purchase agreements that give the defense industry the possibility to invest in production lines now to be faster and to increase the amount they can deliver," she said.

Von der Leyen underlined that the bloc could not wait for months and years to be able to replenish its own military stocks or send munitions such as 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine.

"It is now the time, really, to speed up the production, and to scale up the production of standardized products that Ukraine needs desperately, for example standardized ammunition," she said.

Estonia to order munitions in one of its largest military purchases
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 12:27 PM
Poland ready to support Ukraine with MiG jets if broader coalition forms
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 11:57 AM
Finland wants to join NATO at the same time as Sweden - PM Marin
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 11:36 AM
A child, two other people rescued in Turkey 296 hours after quake
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 11:07 AM
North Korea fires a ballistic missile, South Korea says
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 11:03 AM
Earthquake with magnitude 3.3 felt in Israel
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/18/2023 10:29 AM
White House to hold talks with Taiwan officials in Washington - FT
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 09:05 AM
US ends search of two objects shot down in February
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 06:04 AM
White House: Wagner Group has suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 09:20 PM
Two explosive devices found in Or Yehuda, criminal activity suspected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 08:19 PM
Latin American governments 'profoundly worried' by settlement expansion
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 07:41 PM
Baby in stroller injured in ATV accident in Ashdod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 06:18 PM
US concludes Chinese balloon recovery efforts off South Carolina
By REUTERS
02/17/2023 05:59 PM
Tires set alight as hundreds riot along Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 05:47 PM
Two men shot in violent incident in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/17/2023 04:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by