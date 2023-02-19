Protestors block east Jerusalem neighborhood entrances

A group of protestors blocked the entrances to several neighborhoods in east Jerusalem in the early hours of Sunday morning with burning tires and garbage cans, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

Among the neighborhoods blocked were Shuafat, Issawiya, Jabel Mukbar and Silwan.

This appears to mark the beginning of the "one-day civil protest" - a protest against the checkpoints that were placed in the area last week, since the attack in which Border Police officer Asil Suaed was killed.

Israel Police worked to unblock the entrances to the neighborhoods and detained those who tried to disrupt public peace. They also broke up a fight in one of the neighborhoods between protestors and people who were trying to leave to get to work as the protestors tried to force others to participate in a strike as part of the day of protest.

Ben-Gvir orders Operation 'Concentration of Effort'

"I instructed the police to continue with Operation "Concentration of Effort" in east Jerusalem," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "The police has been working since the early hours of the morning to remove the roadblocks, and I have much gratitude to the officers and the soldiers."

Israel Police officers are seen taking down a Hamas flag in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, Jerusalem on December 4, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Ben-Gvir added that "Israel won't fold over a pinch of terrorists. The criminals who are blocking the neighborhoods are inciting, acting illegally and want anarchy in the east, and we cannot allow it. We must of course separate between the collective and those criminals, but Israel Police must show a strong hand and zero patience in the face of those outlaws, so the operation will continue."