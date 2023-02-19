The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Protestors block east Jerusalem neighborhood entrances

The protestors tried to stop other people from going to work in at attempt to force them to participate in the "one-day civil protest".

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 06:19

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 07:49
PALESTINIANS CLASH with Israeli security forces in the Shuafat Refugee Camp in Jerusalem, Monday. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
PALESTINIANS CLASH with Israeli security forces in the Shuafat Refugee Camp in Jerusalem, Monday.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

A group of protestors blocked the entrances to several neighborhoods in east Jerusalem in the early hours of Sunday morning with burning tires and garbage cans, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

Among the neighborhoods blocked were Shuafat, Issawiya, Jabel Mukbar and Silwan.

This appears to mark the beginning of the "one-day civil protest" -  a protest against the checkpoints that were placed in the area last week, since the attack in which Border Police officer Asil Suaed was killed.

Israel Police worked to unblock the entrances to the neighborhoods and detained those who tried to disrupt public peace. They also broke up a fight in one of the neighborhoods between protestors and people who were trying to leave to get to work as the protestors tried to force others to participate in a strike as part of the day of protest.

Ben-Gvir orders Operation 'Concentration of Effort'

"I instructed the police to continue with Operation "Concentration of Effort" in east Jerusalem," said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. "The police has been working since the early hours of the morning to remove the roadblocks, and I have much gratitude to the officers and the soldiers."

Israel Police officers are seen taking down a Hamas flag in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, Jerusalem on December 4, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Israel Police officers are seen taking down a Hamas flag in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, Jerusalem on December 4, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

"The criminals who are blocking the neighborhoods are inciting, acting illegally and want anarchy in the east, and we cannot allow it."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

Ben-Gvir added that "Israel won't fold over a pinch of terrorists. The criminals who are blocking the neighborhoods are inciting, acting illegally and want anarchy in the east, and we cannot allow it. We must of course separate between the collective and those criminals, but Israel Police must show a strong hand and zero patience in the face of those outlaws, so the operation will continue."



Tags East Jerusalem Israel Police protests strike Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Jerusalem attack: 8-year-old dies day after brother killed, father in serious condition

Rescue and Police at the scene of the deadly car-ramming attack near the Ramot junction, in Jerusalem on February 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by