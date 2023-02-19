The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin scolds United States for casting Crimea as legitimate target

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 10:34

The Kremlin on Sunday cast the United States as a "major provocateur" of international tensions for condoning attacks on Crimea, warning that the remarks about the peninsula underscored the depth of disagreement between the two countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to comments by US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland who said the United States considers that Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, should be demilitarized and that Washington supports Ukrainian attacks on military targets on the peninsula.

"Nuland belongs to a very broad camp of the most aggressive 'hawks' in American politics. This is a point of view we know well," Peskov said in comments published by the TASS news agency.



Russia tells Macron: don't forget Napoleon when discussing regime change
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 10:53 AM
New bill proposes to require 75% Knesset vote to impeach prime minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2023 10:52 AM
South Korea, US stage combined air drill in response to N. Korea missile
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 10:10 AM
Japan, US likely to hold military drill as early as Sunday - media
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 08:55 AM
North Korea confirms it tested ICBM on Saturday
By REUTERS
02/19/2023 12:13 AM
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Central Turkey - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 09:46 PM
Russian attack on Ukraine emboldened North Korea - South Korean minister
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 07:43 PM
Brief crowd panic occurs in Paris after man commits suicide
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 06:50 PM
US condemns North Korean ballistic missile launch
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 05:10 PM
UN allocates $250 mln for crises like famine threat in Africa
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 02:30 PM
Nuclear escalation with Iran must be avoided - German foreign minister
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 02:25 PM
Seven injured in car crash in Golan Heights
By Walla!
02/18/2023 02:23 PM
Harris says "troubled" that China has deepened relationship with Russia
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 02:15 PM
Estonia to order munitions in one of its largest military purchases
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 12:27 PM
EU aims to team up with defense industry to speed up ammunition output
By REUTERS
02/18/2023 12:25 PM
