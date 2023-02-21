The Jewish Federations of North America sent a letter on Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid urging them to clarify that the Knesset majority should not be allowed to overrule the decisions of the Supreme Court.

"The essence of democracy is both majority rule and protection of minority rights," they wrote. "We recognize that any system of checks and balances will be different than those in our own countries, but such a dramatic change to the Israeli system of governance will have far-reaching consequences in North America, both within the Jewish community and in the broader society."

They also urged the leaders to accept President Isaac Herzog's proposal and to resolve the issues surrounding judicial reform.

"President Herzog has the respect and admiration of Jews around the world, as do both of you. Whatever the final resolution of these issues, this process will ensure that the views of all stakeholders are fully considered.