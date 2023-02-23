The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 12:35

Updated: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 12:41

Israel's foreign minister on Thursday thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said for opening Oman's airspace to all carriers, including Israeli airlines, which will now be able to offer shorter routes to Asia.

"It's a historic and significant decision for the Israeli economy and the Israeli traveler," said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Oman's civil aviation authority on Thursday said the sultanate's airspace will be open for all carriers that meet the authority's requirements for overflying.

US President Joe Biden in July announced a Saudi air corridor for Israeli carriers might be implemented. Israeli officials had said the corridor could not be implemented until Muscat consented because it would also entail flying over Oman.

EU Commission staff told to remove TikTok from phones, EU industry chief
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 12:49 PM
Smotrich, Gallant sign contract splitting authorities in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 12:44 PM
Germany concerned by civilian casualties in West Bank clash - ministry
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 12:34 PM
Czech government agrees further military aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 11:49 AM
Indictment filed against 13-year-old who murdered Border Police officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 10:18 AM
Russia possibly preparing for offensive in eastern Ukraine's Vuhledar
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 09:14 AM
Guards thwart stabbing at entrance to Ma'ale Adumim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 07:45 AM
IDF intercepts rocket attack on Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 04:03 AM
IDF intercepts rocket attack on Sderot and neighboring towns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 04:01 AM
China reports magnitude 7.3 earthquake near border with Tajikistan
By REUTERS
02/23/2023 03:37 AM
Multi-year plan for IDF, security system announced
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2023 01:45 AM
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Capitol attack probe -NYT
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 11:39 PM
Exiled Russian sci-fi writer to be prosecuted over war statements
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 11:19 PM
Marking one year of war in Ukraine, UN chief denounces Russia
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 10:46 PM
Attempted terror attack in Homesh, none injured -IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2023 10:23 PM
