Netanyahu demands extensive renovations to residence at state's expense

The government has no legal obligation to fund renovations to the prime minister's private home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 05:37
The new security measures outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home on Azza Street in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The new security measures outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home on Azza Street in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded dozens of towels, eight radiators, an iron and the replacement of the entire electrical system at the Prime Minister's Residence - which would cost tens of thousands of shekels - at the government's expense, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The Jerusalem Post reported last month that Netanyahu's private home on Jerusalem's Azza Street became the official residence of the prime minister amid ongoing renovations.

Jerusalem residents expressed concerns that the street, which is a major thoroughfare, will experience unprecedented pedestrian and vehicle traffic amid the decision.

Netanyahus reportedly refused gov't request to survey home

Maariv reported that Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu refused a request by the government to conduct a survey of the house to ensure that it would not have to pay for defects that existed in the house before the former took office. The government has no legal obligation to fund renovations to the prime minister's private home, the report noted.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The previous Prime Ministers' Residence on Balfour Street has been gutted and renovations are expected to take at least three years and cost at least NIS 90 million, the Post reported.

Maariv and Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.



