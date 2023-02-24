A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday any plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine must involve the withdrawal of Russian troops to Ukraine's 1991 borders.

Political adviser Mykhailo Podolyak made his remarks after China presented a 12-point plan for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He was referring to Ukraine's borders at the time of the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

"Any 'peace plan' with ceasefire only and, as a result, a new delimitation line and continued occupation of Ukrainian territory isn't about peace, but about freezing the war, a Ukrainian defeat, (and the) next stages of Russia's genocide," he wrote on Twitter. "Ukraine's position is known - the withdrawal of Russian troops to the borders of 1991."