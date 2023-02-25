Violent protesters arrested after assaulting Israel Police

Tires and wooden planks were set on fire on Highway 20 near the Hahalacha interchange on Saturday night, according to a report from the Israel Police spokespersons unit.

Firefighters and police forces were deployed to the area in order to control the fire, disperse the rioters and make arrests.

Two protesters were arrested on site after biting police officers, and over a dozen more were arrested soon afterward.

Several police officers were injured and received medical treatment on site.

This is a developing story.