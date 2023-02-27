The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Avi Maoz resigns as deputy minister in PMO, he tells Netanyahu

He intends, according to Israeli media, to continue his membership in the coalition as an MK for the Noam Party. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 21:03

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 21:24
NOAM CHAIRMAN Avi Maoz at the Knesset: Great concern. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
NOAM CHAIRMAN Avi Maoz at the Knesset: Great concern.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

MK Avi Maoz announced his resignation on Monday evening from the position of deputy minister in the Prime Minister's office. 

He intends, according to Israeli media, to continue his membership in the coalition as an MK for the Noam Party. 

"To my astonishment," he wrote in his resignation letter according to ynet, "I discovered that there is no true intention to uphold the coalition agreement regarding the National Jewish Identity Authority." 

What were Maoz's responsibilities?

Maoz was in charge of the newly-created National Jewish Identity Authority, as well as Nativ and the Education Ministry's "Unit for External Programs and Promoting Partnerships."

MK Avi Maoz attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 21, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Avi Maoz attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 21, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Nativ was once considered an espionage and intelligence organization, parallel to the Mossad, with special expertise on FSU Jews until the early 1990s.

Nativ is the only body qualified to issue aliyah visas to FSU Jews. In other countries, this is the responsibility of the Jewish Agency.

Maoz has been outspoken in his distaste of that which he views as divisive left-wing propaganda, such as LGBTQ+ issues and feminism. 

Zvika Klein and Eliav Breuer contributed to this report. 



Tags Knesset Knesset members Noam Party Avi Maoz
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by