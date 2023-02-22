Amir Ohana votes against coalition on LGBTQ+ rights bill

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana voted on Wednesday against the coalition line and supported a bill proposed by MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu (Yesh Atid) which broadens the group of people eligible to adopt a child in Israel.

This will allow unmarried couples, gay couples and single people to adopt children, rather than just heterosexual married couples.

Despite this, the bill did not pass the Knesset vote.

"This is the most homophobic government in the history of the State of Israel. A few minutes ago, Likud MKs - the "national liberal" movement - voted against the LGBTQ+ community's right to adopt children and built a family in Israel. They say with contempt to each and every one of us: we are not good enough to be parents just because of our hearts' inclinations. Disgrace."