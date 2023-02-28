The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

ACLU urges US lawmakers not to ban TikTok

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 01:10

The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday urged Congress not to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok -- a day before a US House of Representatives committee will take up legislation.

"A ban on TikTok would violate the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans who use the app to express themselves daily," the ACLU wrote on Twitter.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee is set to vote Tuesday on a bill to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban the app, which is used by more than 100 million Americans.

Knesset approves abolition of tax on disposable utensils
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 02:47 AM
N. Korea's Kim orders 'fundamental transformation' of agriculture
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 02:05 AM
Japan's ispace on track for late April touchdown attempt
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:44 AM
Tesla, Musk sued by shareholders over self-driving safety claims
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:40 AM
Russia will not resume START talks until Washington listens to Moscow
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:23 AM
House committee to probe EPA response to Ohio derailment
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:03 AM
Shots fired at Israeli vehicle near Tapuah village, no casualties
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
02/27/2023 10:12 PM
Yoav Gallant hires new interim Army Radio chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 09:34 PM
Earthquake strikes El Salvador
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 09:07 PM
Polio case suspected in northern Israel - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 08:34 PM
Israelis protest settler pogrom in Huwara, block Tel Aviv main roads
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 07:27 PM
Clashes in Huwara resume, two stun grenades thrown - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 04:29 PM
Canada targets IRGC, law enforcement officials in fresh Iran sanctions
By REUTERS
02/27/2023 04:24 PM
Teen arrested by Israel Police for threatening to harm Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 03:53 PM
Police arrest 4 teens suspected of setting fire to principal's car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/27/2023 01:38 PM
