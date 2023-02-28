The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkish court sentences journalist to jail under 'disinformation' law

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 19:11

A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced a journalist to 10 months in prison for spreading disinformation, handing down the first jail term under a new law that critics say threatens free speech.

The court's decision comes four months after parliament passed a "disinformation law" that President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party said would protect the public against the spread of false or misleading information.

Sinan Aygul, a journalist in eastern Turkey's Bitlis province, was detained early in December after he wrote on Twitter that a 14-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually abused by men including police officers and soldiers.

He retracted the posts and apologised for writing them without confirming the story with authorities, but was later arrested. He was released from pre-trial arrest 10 days later.

In the first hearing of the case on Tuesday, a local court sentenced Aygul to 10 months in prison, ruling that he had disseminated misleading information that could lead to fear and panic among the public, according to a court document.

Aygul will remain at liberty pending an appeal against the sentence.

The law carries a jail sentence of up to three years for anyone who spreads false or misleading information. Erdogan's AK Party and its nationalist ally MHP said it aimed to combat disinformation.

Turkish opposition parties and critics said the law could be abused by authorities to muzzle dissident voices.

Turkey is among the top jailers of journalists, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) released in December. The number of journalists behind bars in Turkey rose from 18 in 2021 to 40 in 2022, and this number is the highest in the world after Iran, China and Myanmar, the CPJ said.

US policy allowing some US tech shipments to China’s Huawei
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 07:04 PM
US defense official does not foresee significant Russian gains
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:45 PM
China’s blacklisted Spacety allegedly shared satellite images
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:29 PM
Russia, Belarus agree Russian gas price to stay at 2022 level until 2025
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:21 PM
Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 04:57 PM
Settlers kick IDF soldier, spray police officer with pepper spray
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 04:19 PM
Minister Meir Parush resigns from role of Meron celebrations supervisor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 04:14 PM
Gilboa Prison officer suspected of involvement in pimping affair resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 03:44 PM
Two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 02:52 PM
Israeli foreign minister: Will continue to build in West Bank
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 02:29 PM
Drone downed near gas distribution station outside Moscow
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 01:27 PM
Russia says Ukraine launched failed drone attacks on Russia overnight
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:49 PM
Kremlin: Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won't give up annexed regions
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:48 AM
Russian court fines Wikipedia over 'fake information'
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:34 AM
Shooter critically injures one, himself near German primary school
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:05 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by