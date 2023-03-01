The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be held on May 14

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 11:47

Updated: MARCH 1, 2023 11:49

President Tayyip Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that elections will be held on May 14, sticking to his previous plan for the vote with a date just over three months after a devastating earthquake killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey.

"This nation will do what is necessary on May 14, God willing," Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament.

There had been conflicting signals over the likely timing of the presidential and parliamentary elections since last month's earthquake, with some suggesting they could be postponed until later in the year or could be held as scheduled on June 18.

Before the disaster, Erdogan's popularity had been eroded by the soaring cost of living and a slump in the lira. He has since faced a wave of criticism over his government's response to the deadliest quake in the nation's modern history.

Erdogan, aiming to extend his rule into a third decade, previously said he was bringing the votes forward to May to avoid holidays in June. Polls suggest they would present his biggest electoral challenge yet.

Doubts had been expressed about the ability of election authorities to prepare and make logistical arrangements for the voting of those affected in the quake zone, home to some 14 million people.

Iran expels two German diplomats
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 11:44 AM
Russian corporations permitted to purchase anti-drone systems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2023 11:23 AM
Hungarian President pushes for Finland, Sweden to join NATO
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 11:00 AM
Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during demonstration
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 10:57 AM
Russia launches first suicide drone strikes in almost two weeks
By MICHAEL STARR
03/01/2023 10:31 AM
Judicial reform protesters break into INSS conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , YONAH JEREMY BOB
03/01/2023 09:33 AM
Six settlers arrested in West Bank for involvement in Huwara riot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2023 08:03 AM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Kimbe, Papua New Guinea
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 07:58 AM
China-flagged cargo ship sinks off Russia's Sakhalin island
By REUTERS
03/01/2023 07:29 AM
US State Department approves potential sale of Javelin missiles to UK
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 10:31 PM
McConnell calls for higher US defense spending over the next year
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 10:00 PM
China’s TikTok is a threat, US official says
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 08:46 PM
US policy allowing some US tech shipments to China’s Huawei
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 07:04 PM
US defense official does not foresee significant Russian gains
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:45 PM
China’s blacklisted Spacety allegedly shared satellite images
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:29 PM
