Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Moscow would only agree to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which allows grain to be safely exported from Ukrainian ports, if the interests of its agricultural producers are taken into account.

"(The) Russian side stressed that continuing the package agreement on grain is possible only if the interests of Russian agricultural and fertilizer producers in terms of unhindered access to world markets are taken into account," it said.

The Black Sea grain deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, is up for renewal again this month, but Russia has signaled that it is unhappy with some aspects of the deal.