Russia says sanctions are a barrier to Black Sea grain deal renewal

Russia is calling for an end to sanctions that would impact their grain industry, the industry is not currently under sanction.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 16:28
A view shows barley grain sorting at a grain storage in the Rostov Region, Russia July 6, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV)
Russia said on Monday that it would be "inappropriate" to extend the Black Sea grain deal unless sanctions affecting its agricultural exports are lifted and other issues are resolved.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed by Russia and Ukraine last July, created a safe corridor to allow the grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports blockaded by the war.

The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, was extended by a further 120 days in November and is up for renewal again next month, but Russia has signaled that it is unhappy with some aspects of the deal and asked for sanctions affecting its agricultural exports to be lifted.

Russian response

"Our position on the issue of a further continuation of the Black Sea Initiative remains the same," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.

"Without tangible results on the implementation of the Russia-UN Memorandum, above all on the real removal of sanctions restrictions on Russian agricultural exports... the extension of the Ukrainian document is inappropriate," he said.

The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. (credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. (credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russia's agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western sanctions, but Moscow says blocks on its payments, logistics and insurance industries are a "barrier" to it being able to export its own grains and fertilizers.



