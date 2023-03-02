Spring brings muddy terrain in Ukraine that favors defenders - UK intel

Rising temperatures in Ukraine are creating muddy terrain that will limit movement and favor defenders, the UK defense ministry said in a Thursday morning intelligence update.

The soil in contested areas such as Bakhmut is freezing at night and thawing during the day, leading to the conditions. The mud will be at its worst by late March, said the ministry.

"This will add further friction to ground operations and hamper the off-road movement of heavier armored vehicles, especially over churned-up ground in the Bakhmut sector," said the UK defense ministry.