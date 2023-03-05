The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Woman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 14:04

A woman and two children were killed in Russian mortar shelling of a village in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, the head of Ukraine's presidential office said on Sunday.

"Mortar shelling of Poniativka village in Kherson region. A private house was hit," Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians," he said, providing no additional details of the attack.

Kherson was occupied by Russian troops from the early days of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine until its recapture by Kyiv's forces in November.

Since its liberation, the city has regularly been shelled from Russian positions across the Dnipro river.

Clashes break out in Athens after deadly train crash
By REUTERS
03/05/2023 12:52 PM
Kuwait re-appoints Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as PM - state news agency
By REUTERS
03/05/2023 10:30 AM
Huwara rioters in detention brought before court
By MICHAEL STARR
03/05/2023 10:05 AM
Russia's top military brass brief defense minister on current situation
By REUTERS
03/05/2023 09:53 AM
Qatar’s Emir criticizes delay of aid to earthquake victims in Syria
By REUTERS
03/05/2023 08:49 AM
Two International Red Cross workers kidnapped in Mali
By REUTERS
03/05/2023 12:10 AM
IDF soldier arrested for transporting Palestinians into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 11:41 PM
ElAl Boeing 787 lands safely after emergency landing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 10:37 PM
38 vehicles damaged in three different locations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 07:09 PM
Woman stabbed in Ashkelon, neighbor suspected
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2023 06:59 PM
Top US general makes unannounced visit to Syria, reviews mission
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 06:22 PM
North Korea says US to blame for collapse of int'l arms control system
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 01:16 PM
European countries condemn Palestinian attacks, urge halting settlements
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 11:45 AM
Russian defense minister pays rare visit to troops in Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:41 AM
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand - USGS
By REUTERS
03/04/2023 10:38 AM
