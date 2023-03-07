The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Israel to resume youth delegations to Poland after long stalemate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 20:31

Israeli youth delegations will return to regular visits to Poland, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced on Tuesday evening.

The two-year stalemate in the relations between Poland and Israel came to an end after prolonged contacts and rounds of discussions led by Netanyahu, Cohen and Kisch.

Polish Foreign Ministry representatives announced that Poland views the renewed arrival of the youth delegations to Poland positively and acknowledges their importance for promoting relations between the countries.

Herzog meets forum of top Israeli businessmen on judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 08:37 PM
Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for US Congress
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 08:35 PM
Lebanese man takes magazine from IDF soldier's weapon at border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 07:32 PM
Science, Tech Minister Ofir Akunis to receive security detail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 07:24 PM
Germany: no results yet of Nord Stream pipelines sabotage investigation
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 07:04 PM
Ukraine denies involvement in attempted sabotage at Belarus air field
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 06:10 PM
Return to routine after infiltration warning at West Bank settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 06:05 PM
Two of Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead - state gov.
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 05:09 PM
Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:59 PM
German minister: Iran's missile attacks on Iraq risk regional stability
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:48 PM
Russia says 90 prisoners of war returned from Ukraine - RIA
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:38 PM
12 US senators support giving Commerce Secretary powers to ban TikTok
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:00 PM
Explosion kills 15 in crowded Bangladesh market
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 03:35 PM
Poland to send 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 01:56 PM
Four Russian cruise missile warships on standby in Black Sea
By MICHAEL STARR
03/07/2023 01:31 PM
