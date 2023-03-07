Israel to resume youth delegations to Poland after long stalemate

Israeli youth delegations will return to regular visits to Poland, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced on Tuesday evening.

The two-year stalemate in the relations between Poland and Israel came to an end after prolonged contacts and rounds of discussions led by Netanyahu, Cohen and Kisch.

Polish Foreign Ministry representatives announced that Poland views the renewed arrival of the youth delegations to Poland positively and acknowledges their importance for promoting relations between the countries.