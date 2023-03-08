US media reports on intelligence suggesting a sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines are an attempt to confuse those who "are sincerely" trying to get to the bottom of the case, Russia's embassy to the United States said on Wednesday.

"We simply do not and cannot believe in any notion of the 'impartiality' of the conclusions of the US intelligence services. We regard the anonymous 'leaks' to be no more than an attempt to confuse anyone who sincerely wishes to seek out the truth in this flagrant crime," the embassy said on the Telegram messaging platform.

"It is simply a means of shifting suspicion from those in official government positions who ordered and coordinated the attacks in the Baltic Sea on to abstract individuals of some sort."