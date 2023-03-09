The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russia has sufficient resources to wage war in Ukraine for two years - Lithuanian intelligence

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 9, 2023 14:17

The chief of the Lithuanian military intelligence said Russia has enough resources continue the war in Ukraine for two years.

"The resources which Russia has at the moment would be enough to continue the war at the present intensity for two years," the chief, Elegijus Paulavicius, told reporters in Vilnius.

"How long Russia is be able to wage the war will also depend on the support for Russia's military from states, such as Iran, North Korea. But if you look at what Russia has today, such as the strategic reserve, equipment, ammunition, armaments - it can wage it at the present intensity for two years," he added.

Israeli officer, protest leader kicked out of the Israeli Air Force
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 02:01 PM
N. Korea fired missile toward Yellow Sea - South Korea military
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 01:03 PM
Russian, Saudi FMs confirm implementation of OPEC+ commitments
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 12:24 PM
Three trapped in Spanish potash mine have died
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 11:58 AM
Gantz to A-G: Ben-Gvir cannot be involved in police's protest operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2023 10:12 AM
Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province killed in explosion
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 09:57 AM
Russia fired 81 missiles, eight drones in morning strikes, Ukraine says
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 09:30 AM
US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 07:53 AM
Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect barricaded -report
By REUTERS
03/09/2023 05:32 AM
US House speaker declines Zelensky invitation to visit Ukraine -CNN
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 11:05 PM
US Secretary of State Blinken spoke to Turkish counterpart
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 08:25 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky invited to participate in European Council summit
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 08:24 PM
IDF soldier arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at Palestinian
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
03/08/2023 08:21 PM
US failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons over United States
By REUTERS
03/08/2023 08:19 PM
Herzog postpones embassy opening ceremonies due to protests - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2023 07:33 PM
