Several journalists injured in blast in Afghanistan's Balkh province

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 09:17

Updated: MARCH 11, 2023 09:44

A blast hit the capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Saturday, police said, days after an explosion claimed by Islamic State killed the province's governor.

"A blast has taken placed in the second police district of Balkh," said Mohamad Asif Waziri, Balkh's police spokesperson. "We will share details later." He said the authorities did not expect a high number of casualties but were investigating.

A journalist based in Balkh, Mohammad Fardin Nowrozi, told Reuters he and several other journalists were injured in the explosion but did not provide further details.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Taliban authorities were already investigating the explosion that killed the provincial governor, Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil, and two others at his office on Thursday.

The governor of Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar will temporarily run Balkh, his spokesman Haji Zaid told Reuters, until Supreme Spiritual Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada selects a new governor for the northern province, an important trade hub with Central Asia.

