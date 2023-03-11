Police suspect arson as Yesh Atid MK's barn burns down

A barn used for storing hay belonging to Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak's farm in the Kibbutz Nahalal burned down overnight, KAN News reported on Saturday morning.

Israel Police is investigating the incident for possible arson.

"There is no rush to determine whether it is arson or an accident. I estimate the damage at two and a half million shekels. This is in a calf barn that was empty and luckily no one was hurt," Ben Barak said.