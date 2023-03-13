Committee votes to end A-G ability to declare PM unfit for service

The Impairment Law passed in a vote in the Special Committee for Amendments to Basic Law: Government on Monday morning, and will be sent to the Knesset for its first reading.

The Impairment Law amends a provision in the quasi-constitutional Basic Law: Government that relates to when a prime minister is deemed unfit for service.

The bill would specify the provision to apply to medical and health issues, and shift the ability to declare the prime minister unfit for duty to the Knesset and its committees, rather than the attorney-general.

While the law was largely intended to be used in cases of medical impairment, Israeli media reports claimed in February that the Attorney-General was considering declaring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfit for service over his conflict of interest between his ongoing corruption trials and the ongoing judicial reform. The Attorney-General's office denied these reports.