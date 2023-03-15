The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Smotrich to return to Israel early, skipping Panama conference - report

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 18:09

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich decided to cut his visit to the US and Panama short and will return to Israel on Thursday instead of next week.

Smotrich was supposed to meet with rabbis and leaders at Young Israel of Lawrence-Cedarhurst on Wednesday. The meeting was moved to a home of one of the community members after members of the community were against hosting the right-wing minister from Israel. But Smotrich decided to cut his visit short since there are dramatic negotiations regarding the judicial reforms in Israel.

A source close to Smotrich confirmed this information.

Most of the mainstream Jewish organizations in the US wouldn’t meet with the finance minister, as well as the US administration.

Saudi official: China has leverage on Iran
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 05:40 PM
US would handle an extradition request for Brazil's Bolsonaro
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 05:27 PM
Netanyahu holds Knesset meetings on judicial reform compromise - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 05:11 PM
China, Russia, Iran conduct four-day naval exercises in Gulf of Oman
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 04:51 PM
Syria's Assad offers Putin support in Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 04:42 PM
Israel Bar Association elections open as judicial reforms move forward
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 04:38 PM
Ben-Gvir: JDC is a ‘leftist organization’
By ZVIKA KLEIN
03/15/2023 04:36 PM
Hunger, malnutrition rising sharply in Syria, WFP says
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 04:14 PM
Floods kills at least 10 in southeast Turkey, Anadolu says
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 03:46 PM
Man arrested for cyber threats against PM Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 02:47 PM
Four Palestinians arrested after trying to cross into Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 12:28 PM
Passover food subsidies to rise by NIS 15 million - Welfare Min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 10:51 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 15 suspects arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 09:45 AM
China conducts maritime drills in Gulf of Oman with Iran, Russia
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 09:00 AM
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE - report
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 08:52 AM
