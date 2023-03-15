Smotrich to return to Israel early, skipping Panama conference - report

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich decided to cut his visit to the US and Panama short and will return to Israel on Thursday instead of next week.

Smotrich was supposed to meet with rabbis and leaders at Young Israel of Lawrence-Cedarhurst on Wednesday. The meeting was moved to a home of one of the community members after members of the community were against hosting the right-wing minister from Israel. But Smotrich decided to cut his visit short since there are dramatic negotiations regarding the judicial reforms in Israel.

A source close to Smotrich confirmed this information.

Most of the mainstream Jewish organizations in the US wouldn’t meet with the finance minister, as well as the US administration.