Opposition leader Yair Lapid met with the Histadrut labor federation chairman Arnon Bar-David on Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Yesh Atid chief.

"I spoke this morning with...Bar-David about the risk posed to the Israeli economy following the government's blatant rejection of the president's outline," said Lapid.

"The chairman of the Histadrut expressed full support for the president's outline and for efforts to reach a compromise that would prevent ...fatal damage to the Israeli economy," he continued.

Lapid concluded his statement, saying: "We will continue to fight for a strong and democratic Israel for the sake of the Israeli citizens."